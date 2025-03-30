March 30, 2025
image
News

Police Dismiss Reports of Attack on Igbo Travelers in Kano

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR 174 No comment
Kano

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Kano State Police Command says “viral news circulating on social media” regarding an attack on an 18-seater bus carrying Igbo passengers in Kano is “false and misleading”.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

The statement urged members of the public to “disregard this fake news and refrain from spreading unverified information, misinformation, and hate speeches that can cause harm, panic, and unrest in the community”.

“The Kano State Police Command is committed to maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring the safety and security of all residents, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

“We have commenced an investigation into the source of this fake news and will take necessary actions to bring those responsible to justice.

“We appeal to the public to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or individuals spreading false information to the nearest police station or through our emergency numbers.

“Let us work together to maintain peace, harmony, and security in Kano State,” the statement added.

The rumour is coming amid the outrage that followed the killing of 16 northerners in Edo State by local vigilantes.

The victims, who were travelling to Kano State, were mistaken for kidnappers.

Tags:

DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Related Posts

stop escalation

700m people still in poverty-UN

By Ihesiulo Grace

Aregbesola, Ooni, others brainstorm on ways to engage Osun youths

By Ihesiulo Grace
NBA

NBA wants FG to pay more attention to human rights violation in the North

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply