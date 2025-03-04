Police denies presence terrorists in FCT

By Andrew Oota

The Nigerian Police Force has denied alleged presence of terrorists in the Lugbe area of Federal Capital Territory and described it as falsehood and misinformation.

The police said the information was an attempt to mislead Nigerians stressing that the “message circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, alleging the presence of 79 terrorists in the Lugbe axis and environs, and announcing a curfew. This message is entirely untrue and should be disregarded”.

The Police Force in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said from the intelligence gathered by the Force Intelligence teams and other security agencies, there are no terrorists taking refuge in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the ACP “this message was generated by a devious person/persons with intents to create tension, incite panic and distabilize the existing peace in the FCT. We urge citizens to digest only news and information from the official handles of the Nigeria Police Force on social media, viz @PoliceNG on X, @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram and verified news sources.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges the public to exercise caution when sharing information online and to verify the authenticity of any security-related alerts with official sources before disseminating them. Citizens should disregard news and information not originating from authentic police sources and should not panic due to unverified news circulating on social media.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and residents of the Federal Capital Territory and the entire country. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through our emergency contact lines. The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the cooperation of the public and assures them of our unwavering dedication to protecting lives and property”.