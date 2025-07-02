Police crack down on kidnappers, recover weapons, phones in Delta

By Owen Akenzua

In a major breakthrough against criminal syndicates in Delta State, operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested multiple suspects linked to kidnapping, armed robbery, and “one-chance” operations, recovering firearms, ammunition, and stolen items in the process.

The coordinated operations, carried out by the Commissioner of Police Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), followed directives from the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, to intensify efforts in combating violent crimes across the state.

According to a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the first breakthrough came after a case of kidnapping reported at Isiokolo Police Station was transferred to CP-SAT for further investigation. One suspect, Augustine Ojanuware, had initially been arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate operating in Ughelli, Warri, Agbarho, Sapele and surrounding areas,” SP Edafe revealed

Acting on his confession, police operatives were led to Osubi area of Warri and Ughelli, where two more suspects were apprehended: Precious Urhobowin, 27, from Ewu Community, and Julius Okpako, 32, from Oviri-Ogor. A locally made gun and eight rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the suspects, along with a POS machine allegedly used to collect ransom payments.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were responsible for the kidnapping of a pharmacist on 19th June, 2025, from her residence in Ughelli. She was released after five days following the payment of an undisclosed ransom,” the police stated. The syndicate also allegedly attempted to kidnap a male victim at Iyede on April 28, 2025, robbing him of his Toyota Corolla when the attempt failed.

In a separate operation, police operatives acted on intelligence and arrested members of a “one-chance” robbery syndicate, criminals known for robbing unsuspecting passengers in commercial tricycles. The operation took place on 28th and 29th June in Agbarho and Ughelli towns.

The suspects arrested include Lucky Oghenerobor, 37, of Olomoro Community in Isoko South LGA, said to be the leader and owner of the operational tricycle. Others include Olamide Fagbaibe, 24, from Akure, Ondo State, and Umeh Akpan, 37, from Eket, Akwa Ibom State. All suspects are residents of Ughelli.

“Sixteen different types of suspected stolen mobile phones were recovered from the gang,” the police reported.

CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, while commending the CP-SAT operatives, reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crime across the state. “We are determined to make Delta State unsafe for criminals. We urge residents to continue to provide useful information that can help the police tackle crime,” he said.

The Delta State Police Command provided the following dedicated control room lines for residents to report criminal activities: 08036684974, 08114895600 and 08025666914.

All suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations are on going.