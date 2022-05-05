Police, community launch manhunt for gay rapist

The people of Imeama Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area Enugu State, Nigeria and the police have launched a joint manhunt for one Felix Okechukwu Ike, a notorious homosexual in the area.

It was gathered that Okechukwu, who is known openly to be involved in gay practise was caught red-handed while he was having an affair with a An eyewitness disclosed that he sneaked into the house of one Mrs Eze and tried to have a canal knowledge of her teenage son (name witheld) who is believe to be between the age of 17 and 19.

“While they were doing the act, some people noticed what was going on and pounced on him; he escaped and ran away since then,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Area Command Awgu, Enugu State stated that the suspect, who escaped the scene of the event, has been on the run.

The police Spokesman, Mr Anthony Ofor, further revealed that they have launched a manhunt for the suspect having gotten enough information on his true identity.

“We are pleading with citizens not to hesitate to come up to the police to make a formal report if they have any knowledge of the whereabouts of the said suspect,” the police said.

Also, the community’s vigilante have banned him from entering the community for committing a taboo.

“What he did is an atrocity that is punishable by death; he should not step his feet here again,” the head of the vigilante Chuks Obi said.

