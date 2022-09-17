Police chiefs congratulate Ogunsan on Security Man of the Year award

High ranking police cops, including Commissioners of Police, have congratulated the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, on his recent Man of the Year award.

Ogunsan, who recently bagged the award organised by the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP), has continued to receive goodwill messages from senior police officers some of whom described him as a dynamic stakeholder in policing affairs and national security in general.

Some of the Commissioners of Police who have written to congratulate Ogunsan include the CP, Lagos State Police Command, Abiodun Alabi; CP, Ondo State Police Command, Oyediran Oyeyemi; CP, Ogun State Police Command, Lanre Bankole; CP, Benue State Police Command, Wale Abass; CP, Delta State Police Command, Ari Mohammed; CP, Adamawa State Police Command, SK Akande; CP, Kaduna State Police Command, Yekini Ayoku; CP, Kebbi State Police Command, Ahmed Kontagora; CP, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Apapa, Lagos, Jonathan Towuru; Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos, and the CP (Admin) Medical Falomo, Lagos.

In his goodwill message to Ogunsan, the CP, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Apapa, Lagos, Jonathan Towuru, said: “While celebrating your achievements within the security sector and the due recognition accorded, it is expedient to remind your humble self that there is still much work to be done. The challenges are enormous as can be gleaned from the theme of this year’s conference but not insurmountable with active collaboration of all stakeholders.

I rejoice with you once more and also accept my congratulations on this great and noble achievement.”

Similarly, the CP, Kaduna State Police Command, Yekini Ayoku, believes history and posterity must have recorded Ogunsan’s selfless service to his fatherland.

His words: “I received this news of the upcoming conferment of the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP) Man of the Year 2002 award on your good self with much happiness but with little surprise.

“The award is no doubt a fitting recognition of your selfless service in the security sector. The invaluable role you have played and will continue to play in the nation’s security space has not gone unnoticed. It is hoped that you will continue to place at the service of our fatherland your deep wealth of knowledge and experience in your area of professional calling and vocation. Be assured, history and posterity will have a pride of place to record your patriotic contributions as we work collectively towards securing our people.

“It is against this backdrop that of the foregoing that, I and indeed the entire Kaduna State Police Command heartily congratulate you on this added cap that fits resoundingly well, while wishing you every success for the future,” he said.

Recall that the organisers of the award ceremony had in a recent letter addressed to Ogunsan noted that he (Ogunsan) has worked in all fronts just to deserve the award.

