Police bust drug trafficking syndicate, arrest female drug dealer, 5 others in Anambra

By Our Reporter

The police has burst a drug trafficking Network arresting 6 suspects including a female Drug dealer and recovered incriminating substances at Isuaniocha.

According to a press release made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwku Ikenga, Police Operatives attached to the Special Cultism Squad, Obosi Sector in the early hours of 30th May 2025 while acting on credible information burst into a drug trafficking network.

“During the raid, six suspects including a female drug dealer were arrested, and a large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be hard drugs and other incriminating hard substances were recovered in Isuaniocha, Awka North Local Government.

“The suspects include Chinyere Onwuka ‘F’ aged 32 years, John Kennedy Onwuka ‘M’ aged 36 years, Chidiebere Onyeze aged 30 years, Echeazu Nonso ‘M’ aged 35 years, Osita Chukwu Chialuka ‘M’ aged 21 years and Nnebedum Wisdom ‘M’ aged 25 years respectively.

READ ALSO: FCTA debunks viral voice note on religious indoctrination in schools

“The Commissioner of Police *CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD* frowned at the relative rise in drug consumption by the teeming youths and noted that drugs are the oxygen that drive most crimes and bad behaviour exhibited by individuals. He also expressed willingness to step up advocacy against illicit drugs through a Police Campaign against Cultism and other vices (POCACOV) a program targeted to sensitize the youths of the dangers of drugs and other vices in the State.

“The CP notes that drugs are the oxygen that drives most crimes and bad behaviour exhibited by individuals

“All the suspects shall be transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Awka for further necessary actions, please,” it reads.