Police avert further crisis, seals PDP national secretariat

Aftermath of Tuesday’s crisis and security breach with and around the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the police on Tuesday shut down the complex temporarily.

The sealing of the national Secretariat on the order of the FCT Police Command was to prevent escalation of violence by supporters of the factions battling for the soul of the party

Stern looking uniformed officers and men of the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps mounted guard blocking the entrances to the building with with Armoured Personnel Carriers.

Even police officers secured the perimeter fence with barbed-wire barricades.

The Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) that approached the Secretariat early yesterday to hold its postponed inaugural meeting were prevented from entering the premises while staff and other party members were kept at bay

Authorities of the Nigerian Police reportedly said it became imperative for them to take the proactive steps of sealing the building to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Daily Times recalls that the police on Tuesday had an hectic day in curtailing crisis created the forceful entrance of leadership of the two factions and their security details which led to heavy firing of tear gas cannisters to disperse members, journalists and political thugs imported to the arena by both factions.