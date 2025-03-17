Police arrest two suspected ritualists for beheading minor in Adamawa

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Adamawa State Police Command says its personnel has arrested two persons for killing and beheading a minor for supposed rituals

SP. Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa Police Command in a statement said the police operatives attached to the Divisional Headquarters, Jada, arrested the two suspects for the murder of a 10-year-old boy in Jada Local Government Area.

“On 16th March, 2025, following credible information, police operatives arrested one Ibrahim Abdul Malik, 27 years old, and Aliyu Abdul Malik, 18 years old, both residents of Anguwan Sarkin Yamma, Jada, who were alleged to have killed and beheaded a 10-year-old Almajiri, identified as Abdalla Lawali, of Anguwar Dubai, Jada.”

According to the statement, the victim was reported missing on 7th March 2025. Since then, a search has been ongoing to trace the missing child.

Upon receiving information on the suspects’ involvement. The Commissioner of Police CP Dankombo Morris, deployed security to the scene, where the decomposed body of the deceased was recovered in a sack bag.

It said the search warrant was further executed at the suspects’ residence where the head was buried in a shallow grave within the house premises.

During investigation, the suspects confessed to committing the crime, regretting their action and blaming the devil.

The Commissioner of Police, condemned the barbaric behavior and directed the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP assured the general public that justice will be served and called on parents and guardians to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements around their neighborhood to the police.