Police arrest suspects recover drugs, weapons meant for terrorists in Yobe

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three persons with 30 cartons of codeine syrups and other various hard drugs around Postiskum, Yobe State, intended for supply to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers terrorizing the state and neighbouring countries

The Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement said the trio were arrested on February 1st, 2025, by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) based on credible intelligence.

The suspects include Usman Yahaya, 50, Joseph Matthew, 27, and Solomon Bala, 25, all residents of Postiskum, Yobe State.

Adejobi explained that the suspects were apprehended while transporting 30 cartons of codeine syrups and other various hard drugs around Postiskum.

“They confessed that the drugs were intended for supply to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers.

He also disclosed that the FID-STS intercepted one Hauwa Sani, a 30-year-old female resident of Doro village, along the Keffi/Abuja Expressway in possession of 124 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres concealed inside a five-litre container of palm oil.

He explained that upon her arrest on December 23, 2024, at about 5:50pm, by Police operatives, she confessed that one Nasiru of Daura tasked her to deliver the ammunition to Katsina State.

According to him, ” Further Investigations have led to several other recoveries and arrests that are undergoing profiling”

“Citizens are urged to be wary and remain conscious of the antics of these smugglers. Suspicious items should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities”.

Furthermore, Adejobi revealed that on February 3rd, 2025, operatives apprehended Yusuf Dantani ‘24 yrs, Usman Labaran 32 yrs, and Musa Mohammed 23 yrs with 10 AK-47 rifles.

The suspects upon interrogation, confessed to being involved in several arms deals, receiving the sum of three million, nine hundred and eighty thousand Naira, N3,980,000, for the last batch of arms they were supposed to trade.

“These successful operations highlight the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to proactively combat crime, disrupt criminal networks, and ensure the safety and security of all citizens,” it added.