Police arrest suspect for raping minor in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has announced the arrest of a 33-year-old man, Danladi Ibrahim, of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

This was contained in a Crime bulletin made available to newsmen in Bauchi by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, on Friday.

SP Wakil said that the incident was reported at Divisional Headquarters of Police in Ningi On the 25th May, 2023 at about 1233hrs.

According to him, one Abubakar Garba Yahua ‘m’ of Nasaru village Ningi LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Divisional Headquarters Ningi that on the same date at about 1141hrs one Danladi Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 33yrs of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA deceitfully give a lemon drink to his daughter one Nadiya ‘f’ (not real name) aged 10yrs old before perpetrating the crime.

He said that father of the girl said the drink was suspected to be mixed with toxicant which led her to an unconscious condition which enabled the suspct forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The PPRO said as a result, the victim sustained serious internal injuries in her private part and bleeding.

He said on receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO swiftly rushed to the scene, evacuated the victim to General Hospital Ningi for immediate medical attention.

The PPRO added that the victim was later referred to National Obstetrics Fistula Center (NOFIC) Ningi, Ningi LGA, Bauchi State before referring her to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State for further medical attention.

SP Wakil said that the Command has in its determination to get to the root of the matter and ensure that the erring culprits of the incident was brought to book to serve as a deterrence to others, the suspect Danladi Ibrahim was arrested.

He said that the suspect had during interrogation, voluntarily confessed to have committed the crime, adding that investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charge to court for prosecution.

SP Wakil assured that the general public would be updated as the investigation unfolds, saying that, the command will like to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards.

“It is pertinent now more than ever, that the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible,” he warned.

