Police arrest rape suspects, others in Bauchi

BY SAMUEL LUKA

Multiple rape suspects have been apprehended, including thugs who engaged in various forms of criminal activities from different areas across the state.

According to a news bulletin made available to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, on Friday, the suspects were arrested within Bauchi metropolis, Dambam, Toro, and Itas-Gadau Local Government Areas.

The State Police Public Relations Officer said on 20/05/23, at about 1100hrs, one Mustapha Mohammed, aged 27, of Sabon Kaura reported at the Operation Restore Peace office Bauchi, alleging that sometime in March 2023 while he was relaxing with his friends in the morning hours at Sabon Kaura, some thugs numbering about 15, attacked them armed with dangerous weapons, stabbed him in the back and head.

SP Wakil said that the following persons in connection to the attack are Abdulsalam Amadu, 19 years; Umar Ibrahim 23 years; Abdulrazak Sallau 20 years; Abdulaziz Suleiman 19 years; Lukman Hassan 18 years; Safiyanu Idris 20 years; Zalani Haladu 21 years; Abdulhamid Mohd 20 years; Habibu Danlami 20 years; and Saifullahi Idris 20 years, all of Sabon Kaura.

He added that, on receipt of the report, the team of detectives attached to Operation Restore Peace acted on the credible intelligence and arrested the aforementioned suspects.

SP Wakil said that during interrogation, all the suspects confessed to committing the crime, adding that investigation is ongoing, with efforts been intensified to arrest their accomplices.

He said that the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.

SP Wakil who said a distress call was received from a medical doctor serving with General hospital Dambam on 18/05/2023 to report a case of rape.

According to Wakil, the medical doctor informed police that at about 1130hrs, one (Hafsat Habu) not real name aged 12yrs of Jalam town, Dambam was brought to the hospital by her father, Buba Usman for medical attention during which medical examination revealed that the girl was raped.

Wakil further said, on getting the hints, a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Dambam visited the hospital and launched a direct investigation into the matter where it was uncovered that the victim was raped while hawking some food a local spice made from Soya beans called Awara in Hausa Language.

He said that the victim was hawking the Awara at Dambam market where she was lured by a group of three persons to the outskirts of the market and forcefully raped her.

The PPRO said following police investigation, Babangida Buba aged 35 of Rugan Waziri Dambam L.G.A, Kamisu Garba aged 27 of Dambam town, Dambam LGA, Yahaya Babayo aged 30 of Busuri village, Katagum LGA were arrested in connection to the crime.

He said during interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that investigation is ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

SP Wakil further said on 13/05/2023 at one Umaru Yusuf, 38 years of Itas town reported a similar case at Itas Gadau Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1259hrs, one Ibrahim Abdullahi aged 27 of Itas town, deceitfully lured a 7-year old Ameera (not real name) of the same address into a toilet at Central Science Primary School, Itas town, Itas-Gadau LGA, and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The PPRO said that on receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO visited the scene and took the victim to the General Hospital Itas-Gadau, while the suspect was arrested, adding that during interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to having committed the offense.

He said the discreet investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.

He added that another rape case was reported On 06/05/2022 at about 1820hrs by one Fatima Abdullahi 17 years of Miya-market Town, Toro LGA, accompanied by her parents of the same address at Toro Divisional Police Headquarters.

They reported that on the same date at about 1600hrs, the victim was on her way coming back from Kayara hill where she went to fetch firewood and was suddenly confronted by one Adamu Lawan aged 16 years of Lere village via Tulu, Toro LGA, while rearing some cows.

“He halted her with a machete and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her on the spot”, the police bulletin said.

It added that on receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO visited the scene, and rushed the victim to General Hospital Toro for medical examination where Doctor confirmed that there was penetration.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was arrested and that he confessed to having committed the offense, adding that he will be charge to court on completion of the investigation.

