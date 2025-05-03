Police Arrest Influencer VeryDarkMan Over Viral Complaint About Unauthorised Deductions

Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has been arrested in Abuja by officers of the Nigeria Police Force on the orders of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank). The arrest follows his public accusations against the bank for allegedly making unauthorized loan deductions from his mother’s account.

The incident was confirmed by his legal counsel, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, who stated that the arrest took place at Area 3, Abuja, and was a direct result of VeryDarkMan’s online complaints against GTBank.

According to Adeyanju, the influencer’s only “offense” was speaking out about “repeated and suspicious debits” labeled as loan repayments on his mother’s GTBank account—loans they claim were never taken.

In a video shared on social media before his arrest, VeryDarkMan and his mother were seen visiting a GTBank branch in Abuja to demand answers and request her bank statement. He claimed over seven deductions had occurred this year alone under unexplained circumstances.

GTBank staff at the branch were reportedly cooperating at the time, and the family hoped to uncover when and why the charges began.

READ ALSO: SGF Akume tasks religious leaders on security

This arrest echoes a similar case reported earlier in April, where another GTBank customer, Ariyo Ahmed Adewale, accused the bank of arranging his arrest after he protested the unauthorised disappearance of over ₦2 million from his account. Ariyo said the bank linked the transactions to Jumia, an online retailer he insists he’s never used.

Despite having his card and phone in his possession at all times, the transactions went through. When he visited GTBank’s Kosofe branch in Lagos to demand a statement and file a complaint, he claims his request was ignored and that police involvement followed shortly afterward.

The repeated arrests of customers who publicly question GTBank’s operations have raised serious concerns about freedom of expression, customer rights, and corporate accountability in Nigeria’s financial sector.