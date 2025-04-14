Police arrest herbalist over death, mutilation of 11-year-old boy in Adamawa

By Tom Garba

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Kodomun in Demsa Local Government Area, the Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a herbalist, Murtala Musa, for his involvement in the death and mutilation of an 11-year-old boy.

The disturbing case came to light on April 13, 2025, when the Village Head of Kodomun and the boy’s mother, Fancy Alifas, reported the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of her son, Yangapwa David. According to Alifas, Yangapwa was taken to Musa for treatment, but he tragically died while in the herbalist’s care.

In a shocking twist, as arrangements were being made to transport Yangapwa’s body back home, Alifas discovered that the boy’s left eye had been removed while his corpse was left unattended in the herbalist’s room. This revelation prompted an immediate response from the police.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Demsa police station swiftly arrived at the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspect. The incident has raised serious concerns among local residents about safety and the practices of traditional healers in the area.

Commissioner of Police for Adamawa State, CP Dankombo Morris PSC(+), expressed his commitment to ensuring justice is served in this deeply troubling case. “We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation,” he stated, reassuring the community that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has been assigned to conduct a thorough investigation.

As the police delve deeper into the circumstances of this tragic event, local residents are left with an unsettling sense of fear and confusion. The case raises important questions about the regulation of herbal practices and the need for heightened awareness regarding the safety of children in vulnerable situations.

The suspect remains in custody as authorities continue their investigations, and the police encourage anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward.