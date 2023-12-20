Police arrest gang blackmailing NSCDC boss

The Nigerian police in a sting operation has arrested a self acclaimed leader of civil society organization, African Emancipation Movement For Good Governance, Hon. Lucky Obiyan specialized in blackmailing top government officials in Abuja.

The operation which took place on Tuesday after a tip off by a whistle blower who said Hon. Lucky Obiyan is blackmailing the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security Civil Defence Cops (NSCDC) Dr. Ahmed Audi.

It was gathered that Hon. Lucky Obiyan has demanded that the NSCDC boss pay them and others the sum of $120,000 which is about and over N120,000,000 naira equivalent for an alleged forged documents.

Police sources said Obiyan have already started giving useful information and will be arraigned in court at the end of investigation.

Finding reveals that the Hon. Lucky Obiyan and his gang have lived and survived on this act for a long time going after innocent government officials who are lawfully doing their duties of serving Nigeria to the best of their ability with positive track records.

It was gathered that the police has been tracking the activities of Obiyan and his gang of blackmailers for over a month now.

The police source said operatives are in the trail of other collaborators or anyone in this act of blackmailing innocent Nigerians.

Reacting to the report, a civil society activist who doesn’t want his name in print says the activities of the arrested Blackmailers are shameful.

According to him, “These are the type of people that hide under the umbrella of CSO to tarnish the image of the country and other genuine groups working to better our country

“The police must ensure that they face the full wrath of the law”.