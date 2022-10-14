Police arrest Cameroonian ritualists who exhume human skulls to sell in the Adamawa

By Tom Garba

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have apprehended 2 suspects in possession of 2 human skulls and several bones.

The operatives also arrested a suspected buyer of the skulls, identified as Dauda Yakubu, a commercial motorcycle operator and a woman in connection to the alleged crime.

The 2 suspects nabbed with human skulls in Garware village, Fofure LGA include; Raji Silver and Nodji Koji. While the buyer is identified as Dauda Yakubu of Farang in Fufore LGA.

Both suspects who hail from Cholli, a community in the Cameroon Republic were arrested on the 11th of October 2022, at Garware village in Furor.

This medium gathered that the commercial motorcycle operator was arrested while conveying the suspects in the village.

The suspects confessed that they dug the skulls and the bones from a grave in Cameroon to sell them to the Dauda, who once bought it at the sum of 5 million Cameroonian currency for rituals.

According to them, they brought it for him to buy, saying Dauda had told them that he is not interested and that they were arrested while searching for another buyer.

Parading the suspects, the Image Maker of the Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the suspects were arrested by the operatives while on routine patrol in the area.

SP Nguroje added that the suspects were arrested by the team led by CSP Usman Jauroyel, saying that it was another remarkable achievement recorded by the Command in its effort towards fighting crime and criminality.

He explained that the suspects had confessed to digging the skulls and the bones from a grave in a certain village in the Cameroon Republic and brought them into Nigeria for sale.

He said that upon apprehending them, the Commissioner of Police, S.K Akande, ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.

He revealed that the investigation led to the arrest of 3 suspects in connection to the crime, and called on the general public to be wary of people of such character.

SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, advised that adequate security be provided at the cemeteries to arrest suspicious persons moving around, saying they must provide security not only to the living but the dead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...