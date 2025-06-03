Police arrest 37- yr old Bauchi man over alleged sexual harassment of step daughter

By Samuel Luka

The Police in Bauchi state have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly committed sexual assault on his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

As contained in a crime bulletin made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer Bauchi state command, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the suspect was arrested by operatives following an intelligent report.

“Command Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP), led by CSP Kim Abert, acted on credible intelligence, leading to the successful intervention in a mob Action involving the suspect, Wisdom Benoie”, the crime bulletin reads.

“On 31 May 2025, at about 0200 hours, one Wisdom Benoie, male, aged 37, of Yalwan Tsakani, was confronted by a group of local youths who suspected him of secretly molesting his stepdaughter, (Joy, not real name )”, the crime bulletin further said.

CSP Wakil said the situation came to light after the victim’s father reported the matter to the (ORP) unit in the Yelwan Tsakani area of Bauchi.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect married the victim’s mother (name withheld), thereby becoming the stepfather to the teenager.

The PPRO said it was disclosed that the suspect had allegedly been sexually assaulting the victim while her mother was asleep, entering her room and engaging in non-consensual acts on multiple occasions.

CSP Wakil stated that the victim, suffering in silence, ultimately confided in neighbours, leading to a coordinated action that caught the suspect in the act.

The crime bulletin disclosed that during interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crimes.

It said that the victim has been evacuated to a medical facility for examination and care.

The crime bulletin noted that the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a Discreet investigation.

It assured that after investigation, the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

The commissioner reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command to maintaining peace and security while ensuring justice for all victims of oppression.