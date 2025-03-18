Police arrest 32-year-old man for alleged murder of girlfriend in Uyo

By Theresa Donatus

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested 32-year-old Ndifreke Isaiah Nelson for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, 39-year-old Emem Monday Effanga, and the theft of her mobile phone.

According to a press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the police responded to a report in February 2025 that Effanga had been found dead under suspicious circumstances in her apartment.

Investigators arrived at the scene and observed visible signs of violence on the victim’s face and neck, suggesting she had been both strangled and beaten. The body was transported to the hospital where she was confirmed dead, and an autopsy was ordered.

The investigation quickly led authorities to Nelson, who was the last person seen with Effanga. He had visited her home on the morning of February 6, 2025, the day of his birthday. Police tracked him to a church in Uyo, where he attempted to flee but was apprehended.

According to the statement, During interrogation, Nelson, he admitted to visiting Effanga and requesting to use her phone to take pictures for his birthday.

When she refused, he allegedly became violent, strangling her with his hands, slamming her head on the floor, and leaving her unconscious before stealing her phone. The phone, an Itel Super Phone, was recovered during his arrest.

“A post-mortem examination confirmed that Effanga died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. The suspect will be charged to court.” The statement stated

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, fsi, has assured that justice will be served and warned against all forms of domestic violence and criminal acts. He urges the public to remain security conscious and report suspicious activities to the Police.