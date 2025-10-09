Police arrest 12 over killing of Arise News journalist

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 12 suspected armed robbers in connection with the killing of Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, Arise News staff member, during a robbery in Abuja.

Maduagwu, an anchor and producer with Arise News, died in the early hours of September 29, 2025, after robbers stormed her residence at Unique Apartment, Gishiri Village in Katampe District.

The assailants also killed Barnabas Danlami, the estate’s guard.

Arise News reported on Thursday that the arrests followed an operation by the Scorpion Squad under the FCT Command, based on intelligence from Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC.

The operation was ordered by the Commissioner of Police after the 3:30 a.m. attack.

The suspects were identified as Shamsudeen Hassan, Hassan Isah, Abubakar Alkamu (alias Abba), Sani Sirajo (alias Dan Borume), Mashkur Jamilu, Suleiman Badamasi (alias Dan-Sule), Abdul Salam Saleh, Zaharadeen Muhammad, Musa Adamu, Sumayya Mohammed, Isah Abdulrahman, and Musa Umar.

“It is important to note that shortly after the robbery incident that took place 29/09/2025 at about 0330hrs at Unique Apartment, Katampe District, Mabushi, which tragically led to the deaths of Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu and Barnabas Danlami, four (4) of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan, Alkamu, Sirajo and one other person were apprehended through the tracking of phones stolen from the apartment during the robbery (tracking and intercept service provided by us),” the police said in a statement.

The remaining members of the gang were intercepted on Wednesday while allegedly heading to Maitama for another planned robbery.

Police reports indicate that Maduagwu fell from the third floor of her building while attempting to escape, contradicting earlier claims that she was shot.

“During interrogation, Shamsudeen Hassan confessed that he shot the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from gaining access to the apartment.

“Sani Sirajo confessed to have tried to hold Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu from falling off the three-storey building but was overwhelmed by her weight.

“Shamsudeen further confessed that he drove the white Honda CR-V jeep out of the apartment after the operation. The four suspects admitted that they each received ₦200,000 from the proceeds of the crime.

“Recovered exhibits include: one (1) fabricated AK-47 rifle; thirty-six (36) rounds of 9mm live ammunition; one (1) locally made pistol; one (1) pump-action gun; two (2) live cartridges; four (4) mobile phones of the victims; two (2) sharp knives; one (1) cutlass; nine (9) torchlights used during the operation,” the statement read.