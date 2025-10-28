Police arrest 10 suspected criminals, recover arms, vehicles in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested ten suspects allegedly involved in criminal activities in Ile-Ife, recovering arms, ammunition, and vehicles during the operation.

Command spokesperson DSP Abiodun Ojelabi said in a statement on Monday that the arrests were made at Minnea Polis Lounge, Moro, near Foreign Link Campus, following a midnight tip-off.

According to Ojelabi, police operatives responded to intelligence reports around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday about armed men shooting sporadically and causing panic in the area.

“Upon sighting the police team, the suspects opened fire, but our gallant officers responded decisively and successfully repelled the attack without any casualty,” he said.

A subsequent search led to the arrest of ten suspects and the recovery of a cache of weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and motorcycles.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the lounge has become a criminal hideout where suspects plan their attacks within the area,” Ojelabi added.

He said the supervisor and owner of the lounge were on the run, while the suspects in custody are assisting police investigations.

In a related development, the police arrested a 22-year-old armed thug in Osogbo with a cut-to-size locally made pistol, four live cartridges, 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, substances suspected to be cannabis, and assorted charms.

Ojelabi said all suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.