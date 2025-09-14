Police apprehend 13 bandits’ collaborators, rescue 19 kidnapped victims

Zamfara State Police Command under the leadership of the Commissioner, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba has apprehended 13 bandits collaborators and four suspects in diverse offenses, rescued 19 kidnapped victims and recovered four locally fabricated AK-47 rifles including 4 magazines via a deliberate quiet security investigation in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by DSP Yazid Abubakar, anipr, Police Public Relations Officer for Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, Gusau.

Yazid also made known the decision of a strategic security meeting with the Command’s management team, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Heads of Departments held on 11 September,2025.

The meeting was convened to review the Command’s progress, address operational issues, strengthen coordination, and align efforts toward achieving the Command’s security objectives for the upcoming month.

During the meeting, CP Maikaba addressed the media on the achievements recorded by the Command from August to date.

These include, arrest of 13 suspected bandits’ collaborators, rescue of 19 kidnapped victims, recovery of 4 locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and 4 magazines and arrest of 4 suspects in connection with various offences

The Commissioner specifically commended Asp Goma Ibrahim and his team for their professionalism and dedication, Which led to the recovery of the firearms and the arrest of two key suspects.

Additionally, the meeting deliberated on critical security challenges affecting the state. Recommendations were made to further enhance operational efficiency and bolster the overall security framework of the Command.

The CP reiterated the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and working in partnership with all stakeholders, ensuring a safer Zamfara State.