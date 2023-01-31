PLWDs, Others Drums Support For APGA FCT Senatorial Candidate, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo

Support groups comprises of widows, orphans, students of higher institutions, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in Abuja, have joined other group gearing support for the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA in the FCT, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, (Mr Competence) in the 2023 general elections.

Members of the groups, who recently staged solidarity rallies for the candidate in Abuja, declared their unflinching support for Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, who was also tagged patron of the poor masses and the less privileged.

Members of the support groups, who

stormed the rally in their large numbers, carrying posters and banners with different inscriptions extolling the leadership qualities of the candidate, appealed to FCT residents to cast their vote for APGA for positive change in the nations capital.

However, leaders of the groups in separate instance stated that Dr. Anthony, has played the role of a father, patron and hope to the less privilege in the society even as a citizen without assistance from the government.

Leaders of the groups further appealed to the residents to vote for APGA for competency and inclusiveness in politics.

Leaders of the groups included Yakubu Shekwolo Victor, the President of PLWDS, Nnonyelu William Oyebuchi, Vice Chairman of the NYSC in the FCT, Godswill Ameh of the Coalition of Civil Societies and Comrade Chiama Chigozie Emeka of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Dr. Ezekwugo, while reacting to their support, thanked the support groups for their solidarity and promised to uplift the economic and social status of the residents living in the FCT when given the opportunity to serve the people as their representative at the National Assembly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...