Plot to scuttle May 29 inauguration, Arewa Youths are character assassins for hire, says NLC

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has denied any plans to scuttle the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, the Congress described the allegation allegedly made by the Arewa Youths Assembly as cheap blackmail intended to divert the attention of the leadership of the Congress from its obligation or mission to the people.

Arewa Youths Assembly led by one Ali Muhammad, during a Press Conference, had accused the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, of planning to scuttle the inauguration of the President-elect, Mr. Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He also accused Ajaero of working with IPOB to actualise the presidential ambition of Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party as well as promoting Biafran agenda, amongst other allegations

Reacting to the allegations, the Congress said, “We want to state that these allegations are cheap blackmail intended to divert the attention of the leadership of the Congress from its obligation or mission to the people.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about electric vehicles

“We wish to reiterate that the Nigeria Labour Congress is a pan-Nigerian organisation not governed by primordial sentiments such as ethnicity or religion. Moreover, Comrade Joe Ajaero has not employed anyone since he resumed office as President of the Congress. Neither has he accepted a gift of an SUV bullet-proof van from anyone.

“Ajaero is a law-abiding citizen and a stickler for the separation and expression of powers of which the judiciary is one. In light of this, he does not believe in intimidation of Judges but nonetheless holds the view that corrupt Judges should be put in their place.

“Neither Ajaero nor NLC has any plan to scuttle the inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu. Those who make this allegation forget that Ajaero was among the first leaders of thought to advise aggrieved parties to go to court.

“More amusing is the allegation that Mr. Peter Obi was invited to the commemoration of May Day to the exclusion of other presidential candidates. The records are there for all to see that all the candidates were invited. However, the right to honour this invitation resided with the invitees.

“It is childish and unreasonable for anyone reasonable acting reasonably to accuse Comrades Ajaero and Emmanuel Ugboaja of pursuing ethnic agenda at the Congress, let alone IPOB.

“The public pronouncements of Comrade Joe Ajaero and conduct have been in the fine traditions of the past leaders of the Congress, some of whom were even more fiery or combative. To, therefore, label and profile him as an ethnicist is not only criminal but suggestive of fear of Ajaero in some quarters.

“However, those in mortal fear of Ajaero are the ones that constitute a threat to our national security, for they are the ones with something to hide.

“In spite of their vitriol and blackmail, Ajaero will not back down but will continue to act, speak and lead the Congress with fear of God and in line with the fine traditions of lawful and patriotic protest.

“He shall be doing so in consultation with his colleagues in leadership and partnership with Civil Society. Already initiatives are on to revive and strengthen LASCO, a broad-based coalition between organised labour and civil society. Three conveners (Messrs Olisa Agbakoba and Nkoyo Toyo) have been working assiduously in pursuance of this. In the fullness of time, Congress leadership will not only co-convene but co-chair.”

While noting that the congress can never be distracted by the antics of the promoters or sponsors of the blackmail, the Congress described Arewa Youths Assembly as floating character assassins waiting for hire for pittance.

“As for Arewa Youths Assembly, there are too many phoney organisations in search of bread and butter. They are floating character assassins waiting for hire for pittance. We will not waste our time on them except to point out that they have only succeeded in denigrating the name Arewa, which sadly has been franchised for pecuniary benefits.

“As for their promoters or sponsors, they are cowards with allegiance to nothing in life except their bottomless stomachs. We know why they did this….as a bargaining chip for appointments. We wish them good luck as life goes in full cycle/circle.” The statement reads in parts.