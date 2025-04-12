Plateau: Village near Army barracks attacked by Fulani, 9 killed

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Another Local Government Area, Bassa, in Plateau State, was on Friday attacked by killer Fulani herdsmen, leaving a Father and his two sons dead.

Zogu village, in Miango community Bassa, came under attack barely one week after more than 50 persons were killed in Bokkos LGA.

Bassa is hosting the 3 Division Nigerian Army, our correspondent reports.

Reacting to the incident, the National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Development Association(IDA), Sam Jugo, said in a statement that a 56 year old Weyi Gebeh, and his two sons, Zhu Weyi, 25, and Henry Weyi, 16, were killed when the bandits invaded the community early Friday morning.

According to the statement: “This recent event brings to nine deaths recorded this week alone”.

IDA expresses its utmost displeasure on the deteriorating situation in Irigwe land and calls on the security agencies to do whatever is required to halt the barbarism on their land.

The community leader expressed dismay at the way criminal elements invade their motherland and kill with impunity.

“IDA therefore calls the Plateau State government and the security to do the needful and stop the killing of innocent people in Irigwe land.

Meanwhile the Leadership of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities Jos, Plateau State, and coalition of CSOs have called on concerted efforts to end the incessant bloodbath on the Plateau.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the two groups said it had become obvious that the perpetrators of these dastardly acts were out to cleanse the entire ethnic groups in the state.

Also the CSO coalition called for Justice, protection, and global support to end the killings and prevent the indigenous communities from total annihilation.

Chairman, Plateau State Civil Society Organization Forum, Rev. Chris Damcher and representative of the Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities, Prof Abraham Dogo, who both spoke at the press briefings, expressed anger at what they described as attempts to totally annihilate all the ethnic groups on the Plateau.

Dogo said, “On Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, our peace-loving and hardworking farmers in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State were once again attacked in a senseless and brutal massacre.

“These innocent and defenceless citizens were mercilessly killed by suspected armed and deadly herders/terrorists — agents of destruction who have no regard for human life, law, or peaceful coexistence.

“We demand justice. We demand protection. We demand peace.

“We stand today in grief, but not in defeat. We will continue to raise our voices until the lives of every Nigerian, regardless of tribe or faith, are valued and protected”.