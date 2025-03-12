Plateau technical committee on mining moves to tackle challenges affecting miners

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State Technical Committee on Mining Reforms , recently inaugurated by Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Monday took a significant step towards resolving the issues affecting mining activities in the state by engaging with miners .

The committee also met with members of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria in Plateau .

Our reporter observed that the meeting was well attended by members of the mining community as well as the Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change and Mineral Development in the state , Mr. Peter Gwom and that of information and communication Rt Hon Joyce Ramnap.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting,the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt Joyce Ramnap stressed that the separate meetings aimed to find lasting solutions to the issues affecting mining activities and ensure that all stakeholders are carried along in the decision-making process.

Ramnap appealed to miners to be patient, as the technical committee works towards providing a framework for better-organized mining activities.

Ramnap disclosed that the government’s intention is to foster a good working relationship with miners, while encouraging artisan miners to form cooperative groups to benefit from government intervention.

“The decision to suspend mining activities by the state government was made for the benefit of our people, If we get it right, we get it right for Plateau State. ”

She urged citizens to see the governor’s action as a necessary and strategic move aimed at sanitising the mining sector, curbing criminal activities, protecting arable land, securing infrastructures and attracting legitimate investments for the benefit of the state.

ALGON, is also a key partner in this effort, as they are also taking the message to various local government areas, ensuring that traditional rulers and development chairmen are informed and engaged in the process. ”

” Every step in this process is aimed at fostering understanding and collaboration between miners and communities.”

“We hope to bridge that gap and ensure that every community where mining activities occur has a say in the process.”

” They should also be partners in progress, ensuring that mining contributes to the development of the people. ”

She also added that Please note that this is not a ban, it is a temporary suspension as mining activities can be resumed at any time, The suspension is meant to address critical issues, and once those are resolved, mining will resume, However, the cooperation of all stakeholders is essential, their support will help us achieve results faster and provide clarity for decisive actions.”

The Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change Hon Peter Gwom who spoke earlier emphasized that the temporary suspension of mining activities was not intended to harm anyone but rather to ensure that mining activities are well-organized.

Some miners who spoke to newsmen called on the government and the committee to come up with a positive report as fast as possible insisting that the suspension is having a serious impact on their livelihoods.