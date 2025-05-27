Plateau Senator Gyang quits PDP

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Senator Istifanus Gyang, a former National Assembly member at the red chambers, representing Plateau North, has resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to the Plateau State PDP Chairman, Chris Hassan, on Monday, the Senator of the 9th Assembly, said he quits the party due to its deviation from democratic principles and lack of people-centric approach.

The address of the letter as cited by our correspondent was from the Senator’s

Rafau Ward, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the State.

Gyang’s decision comes after nearly a decade of passionate membership and significant contributions to the party’s growth and success.

In the letter Gyang expressed concerns over the party’s apparent deficiencies, stating it has “parted ways with basic democratic tenets” and lacks leverage to promote Plateau State’s strategic interests.

The senator emphasised the importance of equity, fairness, inclusivity, and good governance.

He equally commits himself to ensuring the political space remains open for all.

Gyang was the Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence at the 9th Assembly.

The letter said, “It is my pleasure to inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) effective May 26, 2025. After nearly a decade of passionate membership, commitment, and enormous contribution to the growth and success of the PDP, including the 2023 electoral victory, the party has parted ways with basic democratic tenets and is no longer people-centric.

“Furthermore, given the apparent deficiencies of the party’s apparatchiks, the leverage to navigate and mainstream the strategic interests of Plateau state in today’s Nigeria is feeble, if not lacking.

“I am obligated to our people and our dear state to insist on equity, fairness, inclusivity, and good governance and to ensure that the political space remains open for all.”