Plateau Night Grazing: ‘ll security operatives implement Gov Mutfwang’s order

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang during a State broadcast occasioned by the recent killings in Bassa LGA last Sunday, where over 52 persons were killed, has issued an order banning night grazing, as well as restricting the transportation of cattle by vehicle after 7pm.

“To restore calm and strengthen vigilance, I have announced a restriction on night grazing and a ban on transportation of cattle by vehicle in the state after 7 p.m., effective on Wednesday. I am also restricting the use of motorcycles from 7 pm to 6am across the State until further notice”, Mutfwang said.

It would be recalled that past Commanders of the Military Task Force in the State, during the hit of the crisis, had banned night grazing and also underaged cattle rearers.

The ban only lasted for a few days before it was violated and no offender was arrested till date.

If the several ban were enforced, there won’t be need for another ban and cattle rearers wouldn’t have been grazing at night and the incessant killings would have been curbed.

Security reports have indicated that most of the killings happened at night with cattle rearers pretending to be grazing their animals while they were on surveillance, our correspondent reports.

If security operatives meant their words when they said, “enough is enough”, since the recent killings began, then they should implement Governor Mutfwang’s latest order on the ban on night grazing.

The Governor had also sometime last year issued Order 003, prohibiting movement of animals on the streets as well as banning street trading.

Till now, you still find cattle being reared on the streets of Jos, our correspondent can confirm.

Plateau has been under attack for the past three weeks. It started with the killing of 10 persons who were observing a wake-keep in Bokkos community, then the death of over 50 persons in another community in Bokkos and last Sunday, the death of another 50 persons in Bassa LGA.

To restore calm and strengthen vigilance, the governor said, “I hereby announce the following measures, effective Wednesday, April 16: Night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited; Transportation of cattle by vehicle is banned after 7:00 PM; The use of motorcycles is restricted from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM across the state until further notice.

He added, “We are also activating community-based response systems. I urge traditional leaders and youth associations to reactivate local vigilante groups and organize night patrols in coordination with the security agencies. We must protect our communities while upholding the rule of law.

“Furthermore, I have mandated the newly inaugurated Inter-Religious Council to begin immediate engagement with all stakeholders to address the deeper issues surrounding these attacks. I shall also be appointing a Special Envoy on Peace to lead grassroots consultations and intelligence coordination.

“A Fact-Finding Committee comprising respected independent voices will be constituted to investigate the root cause of this resurgence in violence and offer actionable recommendations.

” Let it be known: the Plateau spirit is resilient. We are a people of peace, renowned for our hospitality and unity across religious and ethnic lines. Those who seek to tear us apart must not succeed.

“To the killers and their sponsors, know this: your evil shall not go unpunished. You may run, but you will not hide. Plateau will rise. Plateau will prevail.”

The governor said he had directed hospitals to provide free medical care to victims, and relief materials, food supplies, adding that temporary shelters are being provided to displaced persons.

He disclosed that he has received assurance of full support from President Bola Tinubu.