Plateau LP Acting Chairman, Ndam wants Gov. Muftwang impeached

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State Acting Chairman of the Labour Party,, Comrade Solomon Ndam, has called for the impeachment of the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, saying that the Governor has not been accountable with state resources.

Ndam said Mutfwang has not accounted for the N5 billion given to him by the Federal Government as palliative to reduce the suffering of the people as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He also said another impeachable offense of the governor is that the five hundred million (N500,000,000), meant for the IDPs as provided by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has also not been accounted for.

“The beneficiary of the so called 200 trucks of fertilizer allegedly bought from far away Kaduna instead of the state- owned partnership fertilizer company in Bokkos so many questions begging for answers”, Ndam said on Wednesday in Jos during the inauguration of 17 Local Government chairmen of the Labour Party.

According to him: “I also want to draw the attention of the general public that the governor traveled to the USA and spent over one month without transmitting power to his deputy as provided in the constitution, by doing this the Governor has committed impeachable offense even though we already have a rubber stamp State House of Assembly who will only sweep things under the carpet.

“I at this point call on the civil society organizations in Plateau State to join hands with the opposition party, the Labour Party, to constructively criticize government policies and decisions that are not in the interest of our people.

“For the government in Plateau State, you must sit up and know that all eyes are on you as we will always expect that you do the right thing”, Ndam said.

READ ALSO: Debt surge: Tinubu’s $7.8 billion and €100 million…

The Labour Party Acting Chairman said that he is now in-charge of the Labour Party in the State.

He said he has pitched a tent with the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa led faction of the party.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com