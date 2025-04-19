Plateau Killings: We’ll increase surveillance, apprehend killers – Defence Minister

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, has promised that the military will increase surveillance in the local communities in Plateau State where killer herdsmen have recked terror, killing over 150 persons in less than a month.

The Minister said the promise is not talk as usual always taken for granted by bandits who continue to kill innocent Nigerians.

Recall that Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State came under heavy attack recently, leaving many families in grief as the State was thrown into a state of quandary and mourning.

“Souls were lost, houses were burnt, many injured and properties destroyed in the recent unfortunate incidents”, Daily Times had reported.

Speaking in Bassa on Saturday, Badaru, while commiserating with the families that lost their loved ones in the carnage, expressed government’s commitment to the safety of lives and property.

According to him: “We are here on behalf of the Federal Government to identify and share in your grief.

“We want to assure you that security agencies will bring these senseless killings to an end.

“I have been adequately briefed and I want to assure you that we will get to the root of this matter. We will capture the perpetrators of this evil act.

“The president is deeply concerned and has ordered us to find the perpetrators so they can face justice.

“We are working with the state government to adopt the structure that will prevent this ugly incident from happening again; it is time to end this madness,” he said

Badaru further said that the government would engage all stakeholders in the affected communities towards curbing the cycle of killings in the state.

Earlier, Retired Rev. Ranka Aku, Brra Ngwe of Iregwe chiefdom, who thanked the minister for the visit, also commended the federal and state governments for their prompt responses to the incidents.

Aku, who decried incessant attacks which led to the destruction of lives and properties in the chiefdom, called on government and security agencies to intensify efforts to end the violence.

He promised to collaborate with the government towards bringing lasting peace to the chiefdom and Plateau in general.

The traditional ruler called on the government to provide support to the victims to rebuild their destroyed buildings.