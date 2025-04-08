Plateau Killings: We don’t ‘ve the number to deploy personnel everywhere – COAS

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has said security agencies do not have the number to deploy personnel everywhere, urging the Bokkos community to learn to coexist.

The COAS said even if he deployed a battalion of troops to Bokkos, the crises may continue, urging community leaders to persuade their subjects on peaceful coexistence.

Oluyede stated this in Bokkos LGA on Monday, during an assessment visit to the crisis ridden area.

Recall that last Wednesday, over 52 persons were killed in Bokkos community of the State, by suspected Fulani herders, as well as another 10 persons who were observing a wake keep, in late March 2025.

Speaking during the visit COAS said, I call on the residents of Bokkos to be tolerant, forgive each other and embrace peace at all times.

“The security agencies may deploy battalions of troops to Bokkos and we may not achieve the desired peace.

“The security agencies don’t have the number to deploy personnel everywhere, so we must learn to coexist together.

“Troops would continue to be neutral, professional and fair to all irrespective of tribe and religion.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime would be arrested and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Peace in Bokkos and Plateau is possible, but that can be achieved only when we all agree to eschew violence and embrace peace,”he said.

He, however, promised to deploy more security personnel to the affected communities for safety of lives and properties.