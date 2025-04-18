Plateau Killings: NGF fingers ethnicity, religion, political differences as trigger

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Nigerian Governors’s Forum (NGF), has fingered the differences in ethnicity, religion and politics, as triggered to the frequent Killings in Plateau State.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq stated this on Thursday in Jos when he led members of the forum in a condolence visit to the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

The condolence visit was necessitated as a result of the recent killings in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, which has claimed almost 150 lives, our correspondent reports.

Speaking at the visit however, Governor Abdulrazaq said all state actors should drop religious, ethnic and political differences and focus on a unifying factor that will bring to an end the senseless killings in the State.

Commending security operatives for containing the crisis, Abdulrazaq said citizens should provide credible intelligence to security agencies to aid them in apprehending the assailants.

He also called leaders and influencers across all communities and sectors in the state to join hands with Governor Mutfwang in the task of uniting the people and restoring sustainable peace.

According to him, sustainable development will be a mirage in an atmosphere of violence. stakeholders should come together to speak strongly against violence of any kind.

“Sustainable development can be a mirage in an atmosphere of tension and violence. The Plateau is full of potentials especially in agriculture and tourism. But these potentials could be affected negatively if we allow violence or threats of it to define how people see our communities.

“We commend the Plateau Governor for his leadership at this critical moment. Our visit is to express our solidarity with him and the government and good people of Plateau State.

“We pray to God Almighty to repose the souls of the victims and restore peace to our communities”, he said.

Responding, Mutfwang thanked the NGF’s delegation for the show of solidarity in the trying moment of the State.

He said the visit has shown that Plateau is not alone and has encouraged and straightened the State.

According to him: “On assumption of office, we ensure the building of bridges of unity across borders irrespective of faiths. The renewed wanton attacks and killings in the Plateau is a terrible setback.”

Mutfwang also commended the resilience of the people of the state stressing that they are more determined than ever to move the state to greater heights.

“My administration is open to constructive ideas and suggestions on how to address the insecurity challenges in the state. What happened in the last week is totally unnecessary”, he said.

The Governor also lamented the porous nature of the Nigerian borders, saying that he has agreed with his brothers Governors to work towards ensuring a codon of the nation’s border.

On the delegation of the NGF Chairman’s visit was the Governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Zulum, Governor of Benue State Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman PDP Governors’s Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the deputy Governor of Nasarawa State Dr. Emmanuel Akabe who represented Governor Abdullahi Sule, among others.