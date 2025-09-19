Plateau joint task force apprehends weapon fabricator

Troops of joint security task force code named Operation Enduring Peace has dislodged an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Heipang district of Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State and apprehended the weapon fabricator with arms and ammunition recovered from the factory.

The raid on the illegal weapon factory is in continuation of efforts to mop up illicit arms and ammunition in the Joint Operations Area which comprises of Plateau State and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi state where security breaches have been persistent with the aim of maintaining peace and order in the affected areas.

In a press statement signed by Media Information Officer JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE Major Samson Zhakom, the intelligence initiated operation carried out by troops led to the arrest of the suspect while others fled the factory before troops arrived the area.

The statement added that a thorough search of the illegal factory led to the recovery of the various items including twelve assorted fabricated weapons, one fabricated pistol, nineteen round of PKT ammunition, twelve cartridges, and ten rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

Other exhibits recovered from the scene are ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition, four rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO), one round of QJC ammunition, one smoke grenade as well as two fragmental jackets, one Motorola Hand Held Radio, a Jack knife and one bucket containing different medicines.

The arrested suspect and recovered items are in custody of the security operatives as efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing members of the illegal weapon manufacturing syndicate.

The public is urged to continue the collaborative effort by providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies in support of the ongoing efforts to deny the criminal elements freedom of action towards eradication of illicit arms and ammunition within the Joint Operations Area.