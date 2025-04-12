Plateau: ISWAP members masquerading as tailors nab by military

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Two members of Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP), masquerading as tailors, have been arrested in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

Spokesman for OPSH, Major Samson Zhakom, in a statement sent to newsmen on Saturday, said ISWAP have begun penetration into Plateau and Benue State, using tailoring craft as a disguise.

He said the trick was revealed when the OPSH were interrogating the arrested ISWAP members.

The names of the arrested ISWAP’s were given as Abdulkadir Dalhatu 25 years-old and Ubaidu Hassan 25 years-old, the statement said.

The operation that led to their capture is tagged: “Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A”, Zhakom said.

READ ALSO: “No distraction, it’s time to rebuild – Nenadi Usman, assured LP leaders

According to him: “Troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB), Shendam busted an ISWAP cell located around Yelwa axis in Shendam LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were mandated by ISWAP Commander to use the cover of tailoring to facilitate the establishment of ISWAP bases in Plateau and Bauchi States. The suspects are in custody for further action.

“Additionally, on 11 April 2025, troops of Sector 4 OPSH conducted a follow-up operation at the hideout of a wanted criminal at Mazat Village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. During the operation, the suspect fled before troops arrived at the scene. However, troops searched the hideout and recovered 1 AK-47 rifle with registration number 23402 as well as 1 AK-47 magazine buried in the building.

“The recovered weapons are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to nab the fleeing criminal and also recover other weapons in his possession”, he said.

Zhakom also informed that in Wase LGA, a bandit was neutralized while others fled with gunshot wounds and a fabricated pistol recovered.

He added that the successes were made possible during credible intelligence acted upon by troops.