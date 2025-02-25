Plateau has many fake hospitals, schools – Commissioner

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Kachollom Gang, the commissioner for education in Plateau, has decried the increasing number of illegal schools and hospitals in the state.

Ms Gang expressed his concern on Tuesday in Jos at the inauguration of an investigative panel on the proliferation of private primary and secondary schools.

The commissioner explained that the exercise was aimed at ensuring private schools operating in the state met the required standards.

She particularly said the verification exercise was crucial to ensuring Plateau children got quality education.

“There are so many illegal schools and hospitals on the Plateau. The state is really suffering from that anomaly.

“These are important sectors that contribute to the life of every individual; health and education are critical to every human existence. As you embark on this assignment, you must keep your eyes and ears open; there are so many hidden schools that we don’t know about.

“We want to fish them out and make sure that they do the right thing. This government wants to fix the education sector for the betterment of our children,” she said.

Ms Gang, who warned members of the panel against “cutting corners,” charged them with being sincere in carrying out the assignment.

According to her, the exercise will improve the revenue profile of the state, and when private education and health institutions do the right thing, more funds will accrue to government coffers.

The verification panel comprises the education ministry officials and the National Association of Proprietors of Private School Owners.