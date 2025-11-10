Plateau group urges Mutfwang to join APC

The Plateau Youths for Progressive Change (PYPC), a sociopolitical group, has called on Gov. Caleb Mutfwang to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group made the call through it’s Chairman, Mr Ezra Yakubu, in a statement in Abuja made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Yakubu explained that the call on Mutfwang to consider the option of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the APC became imperative in the face of the legal challenges facing the PDP.

According to him, Mutfwang leaving the PDP for the APC will be welcomed by his followers who are ready to stick with him irrespective of any political platform he chooses to run.

He noted that the performance of the governor so far, had ignited great followership that could not be ignored based on political party.

“Leadership sometimes demands painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals; and there comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny.

“A Gov. Caleb Mutfwang in the APC should he decide to contest, will be the biggest catch for President Bola Tinubu because of his outstanding performance in the State.

“As it stands, the organic followers of the governor is not something Tinubu will want to gamble with in 2027,” he said.

The PYPC chairman’s statement comes amid the continuing challenges in the PDP which on Friday led to the sack of the Sen. Adolphus Wabara led Board of Trustees, BoT by the new factional chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman