Plateau govt fingers increasing rates of out of school children as reasons for banning illegal mining

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau state government has said that because of the flourishing illegal mining activities, youths in the state have abandoned education and other meaningful sources of existence.

The government, represented by State Technical Committee On Mining Reforms, at a press briefing held at the NUJ Press Centre in Jos on Friday said that this had led to numerous social vices thus creating a serious insecurity problem in the state.

Commissioner of Environmental, Peter Gwom, said the suspension of mining in Plateau was to curtail the danger associated with illegal mining activities in the state.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

The commissioner, who was flanked by the information commissioner, Mrs. Joyce Ramnap, and top security officers, said that the Indigenization Decree of the early 1970s and closure of Nigerian mining corporation led to the exit of mechanized mining outfits, leaving a vacuum that was subsequently filled by unregulated and illegal mining activities.

This, he said, resulted to severe land degradation, environmental pollution, increased child labour, illicit drug trade, proliferation of arms, banditry, kidnappings among other dangerous trends.

“It is particularly disheartening that many young people in our state are abandoning their education to engage in artisanal mining, thereby exposing themselves to exploitation, drug abuse, prostitution, and life-threatening health hazards.

“In the light of these disturbing trends, His Excellency, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, in consultation with stakeholders, took the bold and necessary decision to temporarily suspend mining activities in the state through Executive Order 001, 2025.

He expressed dismay that the intention of the government has been misconstrued by some mischief makers, who are bringing ethnic and religious sentiments to cause disaffection in the state.

The commissioner said that in order to sanitise the mining sector, the government further inaugurated the technical committee, composed of individuals of impeccable integrity from diverse backgrounds drawn from representatives of state Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Federal Mining Regulatory Agencies, Miners Association, Traditional Rulers, Local Government Chairmen and Security Agencies) to be chaired by the State Commissioner of Justice/Attorney General.

According to him, the mandate of the committee is to engage all stakeholders in the mining sector and develop a framework for ensuring that mining activities in the state align with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 and Mining Regulations 2011.

This committee, he said, is tasked with the following critical responsibilities such as verification of Community Development Agreements (CDAs), verification of title holders and mining cooperatives, mining Communities Engagement and Sensitization amongst others.

He, therefore, appealed to traditional institutions, religious and community leaders, and licensed miners to support the temporary suspension of all mining activities in their domains as a necessary step toward restoring sanity in the sector.

Lauding the government initiative, the Chairman of Plateau State Miners Association, Evangelist Musa Paul-Gindiri, said the government is futuristic in promulgating the executive order.

He said that illegal mining has created a lot of confusion in the mining industry.

According to him, “What we believe and know is that what the government is doing in the mining sector is about the future and not about the now.

“Every society is always about improvement. You cannot stagnate or regress in that which you are doing as a society.

“So we believe that the current government is coming with a case that will address the current cases that we are facing, the challenges that we are facing, the insecurity that we are facing, which, mind you, is no longer just a local or a state or a national issue, it’s a global issue.”