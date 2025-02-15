Plateau Governor Mutfwang, partners UNDP for youths development

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang has said that his administration has prioritised security in the state because of its importance

Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s diplomatic engagements and pursuit of strategic partnerships may have begun yielding results, following the launch of Plateau Agro-Innovation Makerspace.

The initiative, launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Plateau State government, marks a significant milestone in the state’s drive towards youth empowerment and economic transformation.

The high-tech Makerspace is designed to equip Plateau youths with advanced skills in modern agricultural innovation, technology-driven education, and renewable energy solutions, particularly solar power systems. It is envisioned as a catalyst for economic growth, fostering sustainable development, and enhancing productivity in rural communities.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, Governor Mutfwang underscored the importance of the programme in harnessing the potential of Plateau youths, and providing them with the tools to realise their aspirations.

He emphasised that the UNDP’s intervention aligns with his administration’s vision of forging meaningful partnerships with global institutions and development agencies to drive progress.

The governor lauded the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Elsie Attafuah, for selecting Plateau as host for the pioneering project, noting that the decision to site the Makerspace at Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi was strategic, as the institution had a long-standing reputation for producing skilled graduates in vocational and technical education.

He urged young people in the state to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the programme. In her remarks, Attafuah lauded Governor Mutfwang’s leadership in fostering a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for innovation and economic transformation.