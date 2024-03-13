Plateau Gov Mutfwang, bans open grazing, others in Plateau

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has banned open grazing in Plateau as he signs an executive order primarily to sanitize the city of Jos and Bukuru metropolis with the intension of returning it to the original Jos Master Plan.

The Executive Order known as order 003, 2024, also includes control of building construction and vehicular traffic in greater Jos master plan.

The greater Jos master plan include Jos metropolis, Bukuru, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Riyom.

The order, whose details were disclosed to newsmen by the General Manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), Hart Bankat, also frowned at the indiscriminate movement of animals in Jos metropolis.

Cited as Executive Order 003, 2024, the governor said the order was given in Pursuant to Section s(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, 5(2).

The order said, “Whereas in consideration of the indiscriminate manner in which buildings are being erected a traffic control abysmally degenerate within the Greater Jos Master plan and the prevalence of building collapse, the Government of Plateau State deems it necessary to control building construction and ensure effective traffic control in the state;

“And whereas indiscriminate use and parking of vehicles within the Greater Jos Master Plan hampered free vehicular movement as well as posing a security threat to the citizenry, the government considers it necessary to sanitize the traffic sector in the State for security and ease of transportation”.

The however said: “Now Therefore, in Pursuant To The powers vested on me by section 52) of the Constitution Of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 And My Inherent Powers as the Governor Of Plateau State, Nigeria, I Order as thus:

“The rates for Processing Fees and Building Plans Fees shall henceforth be review annually based on the zones;

“Erecting a building without first obtaining approval is hereby prohibited, and violation shall be liable to pay 50% of the estimated value of such building:

“Owners of demolished buildings shall be made to bear the cost of such demolitions;

“Forensics shall be conducted on any building within the Greater Jos Master Plan and any collapse due to structural defect, especially if it is found to be due to carelessness of the Developer/Owner or boycott of due processes, such a site shall be taken over by Government.

“Owners of buildings without approvals that are condonable within the Greater Jos Master Plan who have not regularized same within the time given shall be liable to a fine not less than N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira only) for failure to obtain the approval without stipulated period”.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Senate suspends Senator Abdul Ningi

The order also prohibited traders from doing business on sites not designated for such shall cease immediately as well as pasting of posters on public infrastructure is prohibited forthwith and violators shall be liable to pay the sum of N500,000.00.

Indiscriminate parking of trucks, heavy-duty equipment, and other vehicles within the metropolis is prohibited and vehicles so parked shall be impounded and the drivers of same shall be liable to pay a fine of N500,000.00.

“Stray animals within the metropolis are hereby prohibited and such stray animals if found, shall be forfeited to the government or the owners shall be liable to pay a fine of N250,000.00.

“Trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles are hereby restricted from coming into the Central Business Area (Jos-Bukuru Metropolis) from the hours of 6 am to 9 pm, vehicles of defaulters shall be impounded and the drivers of same shall be liable to pay a fine of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only).

“Areas referred to are as contained in the schedule attached to this order.”

Bankat speaking on the essence of the order, said that it was necessitated by the growing population of Jos and Bukuru metropolis.