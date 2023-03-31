Plateau gov-elect, gets certificate of return laud INEC for resisting bribe from APC

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The governor-elect of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Muftwang, has been presented his certificate of return by the Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Tersoo Agundu on Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, Muftwang thanked the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commissioner (INEC), for resisting the temptation of receiving bribe or any form of gratification from the ruling APC to truncate the election result aimed at declearing the election inclusive

He said now that the election is won and winner emerged, everyone should come together to build a united and a prosperous Plateau.

Muftwang called on the APC to join him in moving the state forward.

Earlier in his remarks Agundu said that the State didn’t record any inconclusive election in the 2023 general election.

”I am delighted to have you here today to issue the Certificate of Return to those who are successful at the last election conducted on March 18.

”I thank the Almighty God who gave us the strength and wisdom to pilot that election to its conclusion.

”In Plateau, we have no inconclusive election,” he said.

“while congratulating the winners for the victory at the polls, Agundu urged them to embrace everybody irrespective of political affiliation.

“Embracing everybody will go a long way in attracting peace and development in the State.

“As we issue you certificate of return today, INEC Plateau, the people of Plateau and Nigerians expect you to lead every member of the State and not to lead political party.

”You are now to govern those who voted for you and those who did not vote for you.

”I have to say this because it is important you know that every person in your constituency belong to you and every person in the State belong to the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect.

”You have to carry everybody along and if you are able to embrace those who voted for you and who did not vote for you, everybody will be happy and Nigeria will be a better place for all of us,” he said.