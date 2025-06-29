Plateau, Benue Killings, jihadist movement – ex gov’ship aspirant

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Amb. Yohana Margif has dismissed the narrative attributing the incessant killings in Plateau and Benue State to herders-farmers clashes saying it is a jihadist movement with the sole intention to grab lands belonging to the natives.

Margif who is the Waziri of Mushere in Bokkos local government area of the State, said the annihilation of innocent occupants in troubled communities is a long term agenda with a calculated attempt to gain supremacy over the original owners of the land.

The guber aspirant who spoke in a statement sent to our correspondent also said the jihadist agenda is not limited to Benue and Plateau State alone but the entire country, calling on the government to take urgent steps to bring the unfortunate incidents to an end.

He lamented that most communities in Benue and Plateau State are currently under siege, adding that it portends great danger if nothing is done.

According to him: “The ongoing violence and killings in various parts of the country, masquerading as herders-farmer clashes, are far from the truth.

“This is, in fact, a jihadist movement with a long-term agenda of land grabbing and occupation.

“In Plateau State, particularly in Mushere Chiefdom of Bokkos LGA, herders have taken over communities, displacing original inhabitants. They occupy homes, utilize community resources, and live freely while the ancestral owners are forced into wilderness or killed.

“Places like Hok, Kadim, and Dulu are just a few examples of communities under siege. This trend is alarming and demands immediate attention.

“I call on all Nigerians to wake up to this reality and demand collective action to protect our communities, lands, and way of life. We must confront this menace head-on and ensure our nation’s security, stability, and unity”, he said.