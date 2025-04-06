Plateau Attack: ‘This cycle of violence must end, we won’t fold our arms’ – Norther Govs fume

By Tunde Opalana

Nineteen governors across the northern part of the country have cautioned that endless killing of innocent Nigerians in the region must come to an end.

They threatened not to gold their arms while the orgies of killings and destruction of properties continues.

This is coming in the aftermath of the attacks and gruesome murder of many people in five communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Coming under the aegis of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), the states executives condemned in strong terms, what they described as “senseless killings”.

The governors lamented that decimation of northerners through criminal attacks such as this is a direct threat to the unity and future of northern Nigeria.

Chairman of the NSGF and governor of Gombe State on behalf of his brother governors said “the sanctity of human life must never be taken for granted,” he said. “These heinous attacks on innocent people—many of them women and children—are totally unacceptable and must be condemned by all.”

A statement on Sunday by Mr. Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General of Press Affairs in the Gombe State Governor’s Office said the Forum expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries that have once again turned quiet communities into grounds of mourning.

The Forum demanded action that goes beyond the usual condolences by political and religious leaders while urging security agents to hunt, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of thie heinous act.

“This cycle of violence must end, We will not fold our arms. We, as Northern governors, are committed to working together to break this pattern. We will strengthen security collaboration, promote dialogue, and push forward policies that promote peace and unity,” said Yahaya.

Further emphasizing the need for peace and unity across the length and breadth of northern Nigeria, Gov. Yahaya said everything has to be done to douse the rising tension and to avert large scale bloodshed in the region.

He said “now is the time for every stakeholder to rise—not just government, but traditional leaders, religious voices, and citizens alike.

Let’s preach peace, tolerance, and forgiveness. The future of the North depends on it.”

The northern governors also called for stronger community ties, tolerance and mutual understanding, particularly between farmers and herders, to stem usual conflicts.

The NSGF commended the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang for his swift response and immediate mobilisation of security agencies.