Plateau: Again, suspected Fulani militia kill two, injured one in Bassa LGA

By Kingsley Chukwuka

After two weeks of bloody attacks in Bassa LGA of Plateau State, where over 54 persons were killed by suspected killer herdsmen, two persons have again been killed and one injured in an ambush in Bassa community.

A statement sent to our correspondent by the National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Youth Movement, Joseph Yonkpa, on Wednesday also said that a military personnel sustained bullet injuries during the ambush, as well as over 20 farms destroyed.

According to him: “This morning, three of our people were ambushed by Fulani militias. Two died instantly, and one survived with bullet injuries and is currently hospitalized in an undisclosed location.

“Those killed are Adamu Bala, 38 years and Gado Trra, 45 years.

“Additionally, a military personnel sustained bullet injuries during the ambush and over 20 farms were destroyed”, the statement said.

When contacted, the Plateau State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, said he is yet to receive a communication from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in charge of the area.

Recall that the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru visited Bassa LGA last week Saturday to

commiserate with the affected communities in the April 2, 2025 attack that led to the death of over 54 persons.

Badaru during his visit reassures them of the federal government’s resolve to restore peace and prevent future violence.

“It is imperative that we put an end to the cycle of violence that has plagued this region,” Badaru said during the visit.