Plateau a miniature Nigeria – Governor Mutfwang

Plateau State governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed that the state remains a reflection of the diversity of Nigeria with different ethnic groups, and different faiths who have all historically lived peacefully with each other.

Mutfwang also said the state is greatly endowed economically, by its rich agriculture, solid minerals, power potentials and tourism with vast land.

A press statement signed and issued by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ashoms said Governor Mutfwang stated this while Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) office, in Washington D.C.

“It is pertinent to State that Plateau State is a reflection of the diversity of Nigeria with different ethnic groups and different faiths, but who have all historically lived peacefully with each other. These people naturally don’t fight each other.

“The 2001 crisis was the single largest violent conflict that happened within the city of Jos in which over 1000 persons were killed. This upset and reconfigured Jos the capital city. It is gratifying to note that with some measures taken in recent times, there is substantial recovery.

“While it is true that there have been skirmishes between farmers and herders, they have traditionally coexisted symbiotically. These skirmishes are usually settled using traditional dispute mechanisms.

“Truth be told, what we have today are the violent activities of terrorists and bandits, carrying offensive military-type weapons, ravaging rural Plateau, killing and sacking the local populations, and taking over the land.

“Today, dozens of communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Bokkos LGAs have been sacked by the bandits and taken over by armed grazing marauders. These cannot be referred to as conflicts between farmers and herders.

Mutfwang appreciated the United States Institute for Peace (USIP) for allowing him to deliver this reflection on Plateau State, saying the relationship between the State and the United States Institute of Peace dates to the 2014 USIP support for the Yelwa Shendam peace Process that addressed the challenges faced by locals in the community.

“Plateau is perhaps the first state to receive USIP support for her Peace Building Agency, which provided funds from take off till it matured enough to undertake its core mandate of undertaking peace initiatives”.

The governor also added that Plateau is also a beneficiary of the Network of Nigerian Facilitators (NNF), Programme implemented by USIP. The support provided to the NNF to work in Mangu local government on peace mediation is also being replicated in the Ganawuri- Manchok areas in Plateau State.

According to him, Plateau State is strategically located in the North Central part of Nigeria.

“Plateau State is the twelfth-largest Nigerian state. It’s located near the capital of Nigeria and includes a range of hills surrounding the Jos Plateau, its capital, and the entire plateau itself. Plateau State is described as “The Home of Peace and Tourism” due to its natural formations of rocks, hills and waterfalls. It derives its name from the Jos Plateau.

“The mining industry attracted Europeans and other foreign nationals, while trade and other geographical advantages drew Igbo (Ibo), Hausa and Yoruba immigrants into the state”.

He however pledges that his government is to build enduring partnerships, catalyse international investments across key thematic sectors and ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of deployed resources towards improving the livelihood of our people.

“I entreat you all to take up the challenge and seek opportunities for investments on the continent. The options are limitless”, he said.

