Plans to smear DSS’ DG Bichi, key officials uncovered, says spokesman

The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Tuesday it has uncovered plans by some politicians and disgruntled elements within and outside the government to sponsor smear campaigns against the DGSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and his key officials.

This is contained in a statement by the DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya who also stated that disgruntled elements are sponsoring the smear campaigns “over the Service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues.”

He said that “those behind the plot have engaged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to not only sustain but stage further rallies, road-shows and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit Bichi.”

“Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family and select officials of the Service”, he said.

Afunanya said the Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action.

“Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties. However, it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine the Service and its highly dedicated Leadership and Management.”

The DSS enjoined the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG.

It restates its unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.

The statement was silent on the confrontation between the wife of DG DSS, Mrs Aisha Bichi and the Governorship candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Yusuf, that led to the arrest of the candidate in Kano on Sunday on the order of the agency’s Director-General wife.

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Yusuf following a confrontation between them at the VIP lounge gate of the Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday, January 8.

Yusuf’s convoy was said to have caused traffic congestion which prevented Bichi’s convoy from gaining access to the VIP lounge.

This led to an altercation between the DSS operatives and the aides of the governorship candidate while trying to clear the traffic congestion.

Yusuf and Bichi were also said to have exchanged words between them. It was further learned that shortly after Bichi threatened to ensure that Yusuf did not board his flight, the governorship candidate was barred from boarding an Air Peace flight heading for Abuja before he was arrested.

“The DSS DG’s wife actually ordered the arrest of the Kano governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Abba Yusuf, and barred him from boarding an Air Peace flight from Kano to Abuja on the fateful Sunday night.

“The trouble started at the gate of the VIP lounge of the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano when the motorcade of the politician caused traffic which delayed Bichi’s convoy from gaining entry into the controlled area.

“The action really angered Bichi as her security guards started beating up people and hitting vehicles for blocking the VIP gate,” a source disclosed.

Another source at the scene said the DSS DG’s wife allegedly ordered the assault of one of Yusuf’s aides who was filming the incident.

Confirming the development, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said the NNPP gubernatorial candidate was arrested for a suspected breach of security.“

“He is in custody. He was validly taken in for a suspected breach of security,” Afunanya said.

