Planned VAT increase: Tinubu’s Govt will completely set Nigerians on fire – Atiku

.Urges President, his advisers to redirect efforts towards “crafting sustainable solutions to systemic shocks afflicting the economy”

By Tunde Opalaba

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, berated the Tinubu administration for insensitivity in formulation of policies without recourse to the plight of the citizenry.

He bemoaned the planned increase of Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government from 7.5 percent to 10 percent, saying the insensitive tax policy will completely set Nigerians on fire.

In a personally signed statement made available by his media office, Atiku said “the increase in VAT is set to become the blazing inferno that will consume the very essence of our people.

“President Bola Tinubu, alongside his coterie of advisers, has resolved to raise the VAT rate from 7.5% to 10%, even as the NNPCL has announced a soaring PMS price increase at the pump. This move unveils a new era of regressive and punitive policies, and its impact is destined to deepen the domestic cost-of-living crisis and exacerbate Nigeria’s already fragile economic growth.

“President Tinubu and his entourage seem to be resorting to their familiar tactic: heaping burdens upon the impoverished while steadfastly ignoring their extravagant excesses! Tinubu’s actions reflect a profound insensitivity to the plight of the less fortunate as he indulges in the opulent renovation of villas and the acquisition of new jets and vehicles for himself and his family”.

According to him, one need not be an economist to grasp the ominous implications of President Tinubu’s ill-conceived policies for Nigeria’s future.

“The relentless rise in taxes and interest rates has proven excessively onerous, debilitating businesses of all sizes and leading to job losses while intensifying the suffering of the poor.

“The manufacturing sector, in particular, has endured relentless strife since Tinubu’s ascendancy, with its contribution to the GDP diminishing by over 20% since December 2023, as reported by the NBS.

“In early August, Tinubu turned his attention to agriculture. As is customary with this administration, a new policy was clandestinely formulated and announced, permitting duty-free importation of agricultural commodities such as wheat, maize, and paddy, despite vehement opposition from farmer groups nationwide.

“This policy poses a grave threat to Nigeria’s food security ambitions, as local farmers, facing unfair competition from low-cost producers in Asia, Europe, and America, are compelled to reduce or entirely abandon their production efforts. It jeopardizes job creation, wealth generation, and the sector’s long-term prosperity, casting a shadow over Nigeria’s sustainability and development,” said Atiku.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged Tinubu and his advisers to be wise to redirect their efforts towards “crafting sustainable solutions to the systemic shocks afflicting the economy rather than compounding the crisis with measures destined to ignite further turmoil.”