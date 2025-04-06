Planned Invasion of LP Offices will be resisted, says LP National Secretary

By Tom Okpe

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, LP, Umar Faruk Ibrahim has warned that planned invasion of the Party offices by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in any part of the country, will be resisted with all vehemence.

It will be recalled that a planned invasion of the Party offices is eminent, as a result of power tussle in the Party, according to a source.

The source further noted that the invasion which is allegedly funded by the Abia State Government and one other prominent leader in the Party is expected to commence as from Monday 7th April, 2025, in Abuja, at the Party Headquarters.

During the invasion, the NLC will attempt an unlawful break and entry into offices at the national headquarters with the aim of carting away sensitive documents and, vandalise properties, belonging to the Party.

But in his reaction on Sunday, Ibrahim said: “It has come to the knowledge of the Party leadership that the NLC, is mobilizing its members, hired thugs and some miscreants in concert with the illegal Nenadi Usman led National Caretaker Committee, NCC, and the National Transition Committee, NTC, to invade the National Secretariat of our Party.

“We view this action which is capable of breaching peace of the Federal Capital Territory as irresponsible and an evidence of desperation on the NLC.

“The Labour Union, which the laws that founded it, forbids them from partisan politics has at different occasions in the past, mobilized miscreants to desecrate the National Headquarters of the Party and vandalised the properties.

“It must be noted that the recent judgement of the Supreme Court delivered on the 5th of April, 2025 is clear and unambiguous. The judgement simply mandates political Parties to always resolve their crisis, using internal mechanism, and that the issue of leadership is an internal affairs of political Parties.

“There is no where in the judgement that gave NLC, National Caretaker Committee or any other body by whatever nomenclature, to take over leadership of the Party.”

READ ALSO: VP Shettima: Private Sector Key to Revamping Nigeria’s Healthcare

The National Secretary also stated that there is leadership, in place in the Party, and Julius Abure, who was validly elected at a convention held in March 2024, still remains the National Chairman of the Party.

“Any attempt to forcefully usurp the present leadership will be resisted.

“We are by this statement calling on the attention of the security agencies, including the Police, the DSS amongst others to ensure that any activity that is capable of breaching peace of the FCT, must be nipped in the bud, adding that, “the masterminds, no matter how high they might be, are apprehended and made to face full wrath of the law.”