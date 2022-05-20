PISIIntegrated Services unveils Spin Lotto to reward customers -Omar Farouk Edewor

PISIIntegrated Service has unveiled spin Lotto as part of its commitment to rewardits loyal customers.

In a statement,the PISI Integrated Service Managing Director, Omar Farouk Edewor, said in abid to reward their customers for patronizing their platform, the organisationhas come up with new promos Spin and Win and 5 Lotto, which allows millions ofNigerians across the country to win up to N 200,000,000 daily Spin lotto is anSMS and USSD based lottery made up of two mobile lottery games, Spin and Win and5 Lotto.

He said Spin and Win is an instant win game where players can win data, airtime andcash prizes instantly, while 5 Lotto is a number-based lottery; players can winup to N 200,000,000 daily by picking 5 numbers from 1 to 56.

He said:“If a player’s submission matches the winning numbers of the day they stand thechance to win cash prizes up to N 200,000,000! Allyou have to do to participate in Spin Lotto’s daily and instant draws is tosend the keywords for the different price points; by SMSing “DSLOTTO” to 20077at N 50, SMSing “DSSPIN” to 20077 at N 50, SMSing “LOTTO50” to 20077 at N 50,SMSing “SPIN30” to 20077 at N 30, SMSing “SPIN50” to 20077 at N 50, SMSing“SPIN100” to 20077 at N 100, SMSing “LOTTO100” to 20077 at N 100 or by calling*20077#.”

SpinLotto Ambassador, Cross stated that the promo is real and encouraged everyoneto play in order to stand a chance of winning big. SpinLotto is currently only available on MTN but shall be available across allnetworks shortly.

Speaking further, Cross added: “All you need to win is a SIM card & with as littleas N 30 you can win data, cash or airtime prizes. With N 50 you can win up to N200,000,000! E choke o!.”

The Chairmanof PISI Integrated Services, Tosin Obafemi added: “You can renew your dailysubscription for a better chance to win as the lucky winners are paid almostinstantly, DailyTimes gathered.

If you have an MTN number, you won’t want to miss the opportunity tospend as low as N 50 for a chance to win N 200,000,000 cash.” Youcan follow spin lotto on Facebook, Instagram or visit their website. Facebook:Spin LottoInstagram:Spin Lotto

