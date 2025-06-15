Pipeline surveillance has boosted environmental restoration in Niger Delta – PINL

By Aherhoke Okioma

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, the pipeline surveillance company in charge of pipeline security in the Eastern Corridor at the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), has said that its operations have positively impacted the Niger Delta by reducing pipeline vandalism, a major contributor to the pollution of the region’s environment.

The company recalled that before it was contracted to secure the pipelines three years ago, the Niger Delta environment was filled with black particles otherwise known as soot which was from the incomplete combustion of petroleum products by illegal refiners.

But the company said through regular effective surveillance and regular engagement with gist communities, the atmosphere has been remediated to a great extent.

Dr Akpos Mezeh, the Community Relations Consultant of PINL, stated this during a stakeholders’ engagement held in Bayelsa State to assess the performance of the company’s operations in the communities.

He also noted that there has been near zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, and thereby increasing crude oil production and increasing Nigeria’s revenue.

“Collectively, we have been able to achieve near zero infractions on the pipelines that we have been mandated to secure and the implication is that we are experiencing uninterrupted operations in the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, crude oil production from the fields are flowing without interruption.

“Secondly, we use to experience soot. If you dry your clothes, the next day the colors have changed and of course we are all witnesses that the situation has changed for better and that goes to show that our environment is now enjoying some level of restoration. Our environmentalist here can confirm that we are making good progress,” he stated.

Mezeh explained further that the company’s operations have restored confidence in the economy by foreign investors.

“We have experienced increase in crude oil production and the implication is that we are making oil revenue available for the federal government and that would go a long way to restore confidence of investors in our economy,” he added.

Highlighting other activities of the company in the areas which includes building peace in the communities, supporting community stakeholders, Mezeh reassured that the company would continue to inspire hope in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government.

He however, lamented that instability in most communities and stakeholders’ connivance is some of the challenges facing the company’s operations in the communities.

In a presentation on the impacts of oil spillage on the environment, the manager, Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, of PINL, Sunday Otoyo called on the community stakeholders to dissuade their children and constituents from bursting the pipelines citing environmental degradation, health challenges and other impacts as consequences.

He also stated that oil spillage pollutes the water bodies and wetlands with long term consequences.

“Oil spillage possess a significant environmental threat, harming marine life, disrupting ecosystems, and damaging human health and economic activities,” he warned.

In his response, one of the stakeholders and President of Movement For the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, Comrade Tonjo Kennedy West applauded the company for showing exemplary leadership by opening itself for assessment by community stakeholders.

West called on other surveillance companies operating in the Niger Delta to take a cue from PINL and create a better working relationship with host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the women folks, Mrs. Moke Ossai, Women Leader, Igbogene Federated Communities commended the company for carrying women and youths along in their operations.