Pilgrimage: Adamawa Govt hate Christians, relegated them at the backdrop- Pst Maidala alleges

….Maidala accuses Adamawa of failing to take Christians to holy land for pilgrimage

…No! It is a blatant lie, We are the first to take pilgrims to Rome, screening over 100 intending people for another trip-ES Zidon

By Tom Garba

A Pastor in Adamawa state, Samaila Bulus Maidala who said is a bonafide indigene of the state with equal right accused the government of hating Christians in the state since his inception into office in 2019.

Maidala alleged that the Government of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) under the leadership of Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has woefully failed Christians and relegated them to the Backdrop in many instances.

He accused Fintiri of frustrating Christians politician in PDP as there are about three lawmakers one national legislative in his black book.

This he unraveled that he may face tougher challenges as the 2023 election is by the corner if he do not do something urgently to address the issue.

Maidala lambasted the Government of Fintiri while he played host to the popular local Hausa political Radio program of Radio Gotel where he fumed that the government have deliberately ignoring the issue of sponsoring Christian to holy land for pilgrimage.

He opined that the issue is becoming a public interest, generating a lot of controversies more so that neighboring states like Taraba, Gombe have airlifted their indigenes to the holy lands of Jordan, Isreal Yola.

Our corresponded who listened to the program recorded him to have said:

“I’m in Radio Gotel to tell the minds of many Christians, especially the Youths. Our state have open a saving for the main purpose of helping indigenes and intervention to both Muslims and Christians to go for spiritual exercises in their respective countries.

“Before now many have said it that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has turned Christians as second class citizens, he don’t like us at all, but I was doubting them.

“Some times ago, Sen Ishaku Abbo raised issues to call his attention of the many promises he made to Christendom, but he frustrated the Young Senator to the extent of leaving the Party because is a Christian, the same thing he did to Hon Ayuba Joseph Kwadah, a Christian who is representing Michika constituency, Hon Simon Isa, a Christian Lawmaker who is representing Song Constituency is being irked out with the Governor’s adder of hatred. Another Lawmaker is Gibion Goroki, the House of Representatives Lawmaker for Guyuk/Shelleng at the national assembly who he frustrated out of political schemes because is a Christian.

READ ALSO: Naira weakens as reserves stable at $3.45bn

“Any Christian politician is not finding it palpable with this government. All the promises he made during his 2019 election concerning key offices and appointment, non of them he fulfilled.

“You can agree with me the replacement of the Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth is a deliberate effort to short down Christian political strength and brought in a Woman that he can manipulate at will.

“Some will be thinking or imagining my views as an opposition while I’m just trying to ask a question about the delay or rather failure of why our people will not be traveling to the holy land.

“I’m here to talk as a Pastor on the worrying of the Christian communities in Adamawa who have being relegated at the backdrop of this governments.”

According to him he made stringent efforts to speak with the Executive Secretary (ES) of the State Christian welfare Board, Pst Zidon Love to understand the problem why Christians are being dumped for this year’s holy pilgrimage but he declined picking his phone calls

“I called him Severally but he refused to pick my phone, but you know many of the Christian whose governments appointees will only protect what is their belies interest.

“We are all one in this state, we should equally be treated as one because non of us are second-class citizens, or classless in terms of sharing the common wealth. I’m calling Zidon and his board members to come out publicly and address the issues to the Adamawa people, especially the Christians who are being neglected in this government.

“Is never too late, if the NCPC Chairman, Rev Yakubu can announced the airlifting of intending pilgrims of Oyo State, and Cross River, Ebonyi. Ondo has already gone, Enugu state have came back from the exercise, it means to say is never too late for them to meet the January exercise. They can organize the trip for our people if the so want.

“I’m not being religious but being honest to the fact that we all owned the commonwealth together Muslims and Christians and even those with other religion inclination. We are to be treated equally and fairly as much as the resource of Adamawa is concerned.

“He promised us Speaker, Chief Justice, SSG, and other appointments, where are they today? As as community we stand at nothing. We virtually got nothing in this government.

“But because all things have been politicizing, whatever I said will be interpreted in so many ways. My mandate as a good citizen of the state with equal right more so as a pastor, I’m calling on the government of Adamawa State to tell us why they do not want to sponsor Christians for this year’s pilgrimage.

“The mistake that they are even making is that they thought they have gotten the head leaders of Christian denominations, and the leadership of CAN in Adamawa have openly said they should vote for him, let me tell them, they will be in for a shock because people are tired of them, we want to change them, everyone is having his/PVC to cast against them, no CAN Chairman or Pastor will influence any vote for them.

“My final call to the people of Adamawa is to please to go and get their PVCs as the first agenda setter to voting out the PDP government, they have overstayed their welcome in the state politics.

The reaction of Adamawa State ES, Pst Love Zidon, while being interviewed by Gotel Radio Correspondent, on the contrary, said Maidala was just faster than his legs.

Love reiterated that the Adamawa government is making arrangements for the airliftment of over 100 intending pilgrims belonging to the state as they are just waiting for federal government approvals.

“Thi is a blatant lie to say that the Adamawa government has never sponsored pilgrims. Besides who told him everything that the government does make it public? So it is not everything that the government is doing that the public must know.

” For your information, Adamawa state is the only state that sponsored people to Rome last year and now we are preparing over 100 people for the next pilgrimage. So it is a blatant lie that the Adamawa government did sponsor Christians to the holy land for pilgrimage.

“As I’m talking to you, we have started screening the intending pilgrims. On Tuesday official of the NCPC will visit Adamawa State to ascertain our screening to further screen them for onward take off to holy lands.

He worried that Pst Maidala didn’t follow the right channel to get all the needed answers he wanted for his questions. There are departments in place to meet his needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...