Pick wrong leader, Nigeria is finished – Fani-Kayode

With the 2023 presidential election drawing closer, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has cautioned Nigerians against picking the wrong leader.

Fani-Kayode said Nigeria would be finished if the wrong leaders were selected in 2023.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council member, PCC, pointed out that the country was at a cross-road and couldn’t afford to get it wrong.

Speaking via Twitter, the former Aviation Minister said Nigeria would not be united if the wrong leader is selected.

He said: “If we get it wrong this time around, there is no fixing it anymore. It’s as simple as that.

“If we don’t get it right this time around and have the right person in power in this country, for the next few or number of generations, Nigeria will be finished.

READ ALSO: 2023: FCT Labour Party adopts APGA Senatorial

“Nigeria will not even be a united country again in a matter of years. Why do I say this? Look at the economy, nobody is happy with it. And it’s been like this for many years, not just this dispensation.”

He also stressed that APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is Nigeria’s best chance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...