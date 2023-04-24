PIA: Delta Govt to partner NBC on Host Communities gazetting

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has identified the establishment of Host Communities (HostComm) Development Trust as key in ensuring harmonious relationship between the host communities and oil companies.

Otuaro made the submission Monday in Asaba while receiving a delegation from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) led by its Director General (DG), Mr Adamu Adaji, on an advocacy visit.

The deputy governor noted that for host communities to be recognized by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and for them to be gazetted by NBC, the government needed to intensify efforts to identify areas that fall within host communities.

He stressed that such identification would enable impacted communities to benefit from the 3% set aside for them by PIA.

Otuaro, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Isaiah Bozimoh, applauded NBC for its advocacy visit, saying that it was a laudable idea.

He assured of Delta State cooperation and collaboration with the commission, stating that it was to ensure that all the communities that fell within the coastal line would benefit from the PIA, and none of them communities would be left out.

Earlier, Director General, Mr Adamu Adaji, said the visit was with respect to the determination of host communities along the Gulf of Guinea in relation to the PIA signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He recalled that the act, amongst others, established the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), charged with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with Petroleum Laws, Regulations, and Guidelines and the determination of the host Communities.

Adaji expressed hope to work closely with the Delta State Boundary Committee to identify the communities recognized by the act as the host communities.

As defined by Section 318 of the act, he said: “A littoral community to a deep-water area of operation located along the Gulf of Guinea of the Nigerian shoreline up to about 500 meters inland, provided that such community is gazetted by the National Boundary Commission.”

The DG Stated that the Host Communities affected by operations will be entitled to 3% (three present) of upstream

Petroleum Host Communities Development Regulations 2022.

He noted that the primary objective of the gazetting was to foster sustainable prosperity, enhance harmonious co-existence between licensees/lessees and host communities, provide direct social and economic benefits, and create a framework to support the development of host Communities.

Adaji stressed the need for the commission, in conjunction with the Delta State Boundary Committee, to do a thorough compilation of affected communities.

He requested the state government to interface with all affected local government areas to sensitize and enlighten the affected communities awaiting the exercise in the state come 2nd – 6th May, 2023.

